Ferrari already looking ahead to Bahrain Grand Prix – Maurizio Arrivabene

An opening victory for Scuderia Ferrari was the perfect start to the season for team principal Maurizio Arrivabene at Albert Park.

With Sebastien Vettel taking victory and teammate Kimi Raikkonen in third place at the Australian Grand Prix, Arrivabene congratulated the team effort.

“A nice win and a great job from the team, both back in Maranello and here at the track, which led to a fine Sunday for all of us, our drivers and our fans.

“We have picked up a significant number of points in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships.”

Being the opening race of the season, Arrivabene refuses to get carried away with the result and is looking ahead to the long season.

“There is still a long way to go this season, but today we can be happy, knowing that each and everyone of us has done their very best, according to his role, to achieve this result.

“Now we will start to prepare for the next race, aware there is plenty to do; work which we will tackle with humility and determination.”