FIA launches The Girls on Track initiative

The FIA has launched its latest initiative to encourage more girls to take up karting.

The programme, The Girls on Track – karting challenge, was launched at the Geneva Motorshow and aims to build female representation at the grass roots level.

“This project is a huge challenge, although essential to raise awareness about motorsport among young girls and detect the female champions of tomorrow,” said president of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, Michele Mouton.

“With The Girls On Track programme, we have a great opportunity to open up the world of motorsport to a new generation.”

Girls between the ages of 13 and 18 will be able to compete in karting slalom events in eight European countries for a chance to take part in the European Final.

Three girls from each country will compete in the final at Le Mans next March, where six will be selected for the European Team.

These six will take part in the FIA Driver Training Camps and be supported by the body through a sporting and educational programme.

The Girls on Track has received the support from the European Union and will receive funding from the EU’s Erasmus+ programme.

“We are very proud to be launching this ambitious European competition among a young and feminine audience,” said FIA president Jean Todt.

“I am delighted the European Commission, through its funding, has recognised our strong commitment to the further development of women in motorsport.

“On its side, the FIA will keep actively promoting the equal space for men and women in motorsport for years.”

Former Williams development driver Susie Wolff and new Sauber test driver Tatiana Calderon are programme ambassadors.