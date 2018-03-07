FIA Recruits Former Ferrari Designer Tombazis in Single-Seater Role

The FIA has recruited former Scuderia Ferrari chief designer Nikolas Tombazis to the role of head of single-seater technical matters, and he will have significant responsibilities in Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3.

The Greek will report to FIA technical director Gilles Simon, and will work closely with Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting, with the role being introduced to aid the long-term strategy of the FIA’s main single-seater categories, including updating the sporting and technical regulations.

He will also communicate with teams and other parties related to the sport regarding the implementation and creation of any new regulations coming into Formula 1.

Tombazis has been involved in Formula 1 since 1992, when he joined the Benetton F1 Team as chief aerodynamicist, a role he held until 1997, when he made the switch to a similar role until 2003.

He joined the McLaren F1 Team between 2004 and 2006 before returning to Ferrari as chief designer, a role he maintained until 2014. His most recent involvement in Formula 1 came as chief aerodynamicist for Manor Racing MRT, but the FIA role is his first role in the sport since the team folded at the end of 2016.