Finlay Crocker thinks new Honda Civic TCR is “fantastic”

Finlay Crocker thinks that JAS Motorsport‘s new Honda Civic TCR is fantastic after driving it during a TCR UK test last Tuesday.

The brand new car, which will be driven in the inaugural TCR UK season this year, arrived from Italy last week, and it has been the first time the team and Crocker have been able to test the machine.

While he was fairly conservative during the test, in which Team Pyro‘s Ollie Taylor set the fastest time, his first impressions were positive.

“It’s fantastic, JAS have done a really good job and there’s a real difference in finish compared to the old car,” said Crocker. “This is my first time out in it, obviously, so it’s a bit conservative at the moment but all in all I think we’ve got the basis of a really good car.”

Crocker and JAS decided to go with a camouflage livery, which caught the attention of people at the test and fans on Twitter. Crocker is hopeful that this will equate to support for the team in 2018.

“I’m probably the least artistic person you’ll ever meet, but I saw a picture of the car in the camouflage livery and I thought ‘that’s a bit different’ so we’ve gone with that. Hopefully it’ll earn us a bit of support and quite a decent profile for our sponsors.”

The first season of the TCR UK series is set to start off at Silverstone over Easter weekend on April 1. The media day where the full grid of drivers and teams will be revealed is now going to take place on the Friday before the first round.