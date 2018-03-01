Ford accelerating Formula E talks

Ford Motor Company are seriously considering an entry into the ABB Formula E Championship, with their initial involvement in the series could begin as early as Season Five, beginning later this year.

The American car manufacturer has expressed interest in entering the championship before, but the latest suggestions are that Ford could make an almost immediate entry into the series, with Dragon Racing being a possible customer for the outfit.

This news brings in to question the future of the European-based Ford GT program in the FIA World Endurance Championship, with the current contract expiring at the end of the 2018/2019 Superseason.

A satellite entry at present would be no problem for Ford, with Dragon, Techeetah and Virgin Racing all being possible candidates.

The source told e-racing365, “[Ford is] realizing they should be involved in Formula E to some extent before viable avenues potentially close for it to become involved without difficulty.”

And with interest from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Ford is realising that if it wants to be involved in the long-term future of the championship, it needs to enter sooner rather than later.

This would also make perfect marketing sense for Ford, who have committed significant investment into electric vehicles, announcing last month that it will pour $11 billion to offer 40 hybrid or full electric vehicles by 2022.