Former BTCC driver Hawken joins Carrera Cup GB grid for 2018

Former Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship racer Richard Hawken will make a return to the TOCA package this year when he joins the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB field with Slidesports in the Pro-Am class.

2018 will mark the first full season for Hawken since 2015 when he competed in BTCC in the Infiniti Q50.

The Hampshire-based driver has had his eye on Carrera Cup GB for some time and chose the Slidesports team for 2018 after speaking with several teams.

“I am thrilled to announce I will be joining the PCCGB this year with Slidesports and supported by the best names in luxury car storage – Lordes,” said Hawken.

“As a package it doesn’t get any better. Whilst my car isn’t wearing it’s full design livery today, it will be announced ahead of the first round at Brands Hatch in early April.

“The Lordes design is absolute stunning in every respect and echoes in image form the moment the De Lorean passes back through time in blockbuster Back to the Future.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Richard Hawken in the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup,” said Chairperson Karen Lewis. “It’s the perfect combination of performance and luxury, a synonym of quality and professionalism; just like Lordes”

Lordes CEO Robert Lewis added: “Entering the Carrera Cup with Richard gives us a fantastic platform to launch Lordes into a much wider network.

“It’s the ideal opportunity and the right car to promote the brand. Porsche celebrates it seventieth anniversary this year too, what a great time to be involved.”

To discover more about Hawken’s sponsor for 2018 visit www.lordes.gg. You can also follow his progress through the season via his Facebook page and Instagram.