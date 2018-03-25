Franz Tost urges Toro Rosso to put disappointing weekend behind them

Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda team principal, Franz Tost says the team have to put the 2018 Australian Grand Prix behind them after a disappointing weekend.

Brendon Hartley finished fifteenth while Pierre Gasly retired with a power unit failure.

Toro Rosso had done well in the pre-season test but failed to deliver in Melbourne.

“As we had a successful test in Barcelona, we expected of course a much better race result in Melbourne, but for various reasons we couldn’t get it together.”

Tost admitted the weekend began to fall apart on the Saturday morning during third practice.

“For sure it didn’t help that is was raining in Free Practice 3, because we would have needed a dry track to evaluate the tyres and to find out if our set up changes were going in the right direction.” Said Tost.

“As for Qualifying, Brendon did a reasonable job but Pierre had a problem in Turn 3 so today we had to start from the back of the grid.

“Pierre had a good start and gained some positions, but unfortunately we face a power unit issue that forced him to retire.

“As for Brendon, he locked the front tyres in braking for the first corner – he got a flat spot and we had to call him in change the tyres and from then onwards he was at the back of the field.

“Now we can put behind a disappointing weekend – we have a lot of work to do to hopefully achieve a better results in Bahrain.”