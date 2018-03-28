Full Malaysian Line-Up for Jackie Chan DC Racing #37

Ahead of next weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue, Jackie Chan DC Racing have confirmed the driver line-up for their #37 entry. The car will be racing the full 2018/19 ‘Super Season’ in WEC and will be raced by drivers from Malaysia.

2017 was very successful for Jackie Chan Racing; they nearly took the overall 24 Hours of Le Mans win, but instead took the LMP2 class victory with a healthy margin. It was so close to being the year to remember as the #38 crew had the LMP2 Endurance Trophy snatched from them in the last race of the year.

Hoping to one-up the successful season last year, the team have once again entered two cars into the full season. They are looking to break more records with the first ever full Malaysian line-up WEC has seen.

The announcement confirms Nabil Jefferi, Jazeman Jaafar, Weiron Tan and Afiq Ikhwan Yazid are connected to the car being coined as #FortuneCat37, with three of them taking full driver roles and one being placed in a reserve role. It is yet to be confirmed as to which driver will not be part of the competitive racing team.

Jaafar and Yazid have raced together before, being part of the team’s 2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series. They took their first class win earlier in 2018 at the Buriram 6 Hours of Thailand. Jefferi also has experience with the team, impressing them with a podium finish at the Sepang 4 Hours on his sports car debut. From their racing history with the team, it is assumed that Jaafar, Yazid and Jefferi will be the full season drivers whilst Tan takes the reserve role, but this is not confirmed.

“I am very happy to have the full Malaysian line-up and the massive support from Sepang International Circuit on our #FortuneCat37 car going to the WEC Super Season, 24 hours of Le Mans and the planned Asian Le Mans Series.” David Cheng, co-founder of Jackie Chan DC Racing, said.

Cheng raced in the #37 car last season. “They showed their speed, capability, commitment and working ethics at the previous Asian Le Mans series.

“It all makes sense they as drivers can deliver for the team. The whole deal came together very quickly and smoothly, as we share the same vision of achieving great result at one of the most competitive racing environments.

“Also, we are very excited to be the host of the opportunity for the first ever full Malaysian line-up in a WEC season. And to do something like that is a special thing. As a team together, I think we can achieve great result and we are really looking forward to kicking-off the season at the Prologue.”

Sam Hignett, director of Jota Sport, stated that he was just as excited as Cheng for the full Malaysian driver line-up: “It’s very exciting to have all Malaysian drivers squad in our #FortuneCat37 car in WEC Super Season and two editions of Le Mans 24 hours.

“All four drivers have showed great pace in their sports car debut over the winter. And it will be an impressive line-up which will have three drivers in the final race seats.

“As a team, we have a lot of success with complete single-nationality driver line-up winning Le Mans in 2014 with an all British line-up.

“It will be great to win Le Mans again with an all Malaysian driver line-up.”

The newly confirmed line-up will take to the track together for the first time at the WEC Prologue held at Paul Ricard.