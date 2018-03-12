Ginetta Junior Champion Gamble Joins Fortec for BRDC F3 Campaign

Tom Gamble has officially announced his return to the racing paddock as the 16-year-old joins forces with Fortec Motorsports, for the 2018 BRDC British F3 Championship. He becomes the teams third and final driver signing before the start of the season.

Having been present at the recent Media Day tests, Gamble made an immediate impression, outperforming his teammates and ending the day second fastest overall. This turn of pace is unsurprising to many, with the Nottinghamshire star winning the Ginetta Junior Championship last season. He picked up a total of eight victories and seventeen podiums during a stunning second half to the year.

He had made his racing debut during a part-campaign of Juniors in 2016, but had found significant success in karting, winning the Rotax Max Wintercup Junior cup in 2015 and finishing runner-up in the Senior category the following year. He’s also gone down as one of the few to have won the Kartmasters Championship twice.

“I’m delighted to be graduating to BRDC British F3 after last year’s fantastic season and I’m hoping to repeat this success and win back to back British championships,” said Gamble.

“I’m excited to be joining Fortec Motorsport for the 2018 season after they secured third place in the Championship last year. I believe they’ll do a fantastic job and look forward to working together throughout the season.”

He will join the previously announced Manuel Maldonado and fellow former-Juniors racer Tristan Charpentier.

“I am delighted to have young Tom join the Fortec family in the BRDC British F3 team,” said Fortec’s Managing Director Jamie Dye. “We have been close in recent years to working together and I’m happy to finally make it a reality. Tom has proved to be a great karter and has carried that forward becoming an exceptional driver. We look forward to a successful 2018 together.”