Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “It’s been a very good day for Haas F1 Team”

Guenther Steiner was pleased with the performance shown by his Haas F1 Team during Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix, with Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean set to share row three when the lights go out on Sunday.

There was a lot of hope coming into the Albert Park weekend that Haas could be the fourth fastest team on the grid behind the three frontrunners, and so it has shown to be, with Magnussen making it through to Q3 for the first time with the team and enjoying one of the best qualifying performances of his career.

Magnussen was sixth fastest on Saturday, just ahead of Grosjean, with both drivers moving up one spot thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s grid penalty, and team principal Steiner is hopeful they can convert their grid slots into points on Sunday.

“Not a bad Saturday. We delivered on what we showed since the beginning of the season,” said Steiner. “It’s tough, our competitors are strong, and we need to keep our guard up.

“It’s a fantastic day for the team. They can be proud of what they did. In your third year, to be starting fifth and sixth, it’s fantastic and down to them.

“Tomorrow is another hard day. We just need to try to get as much as we can in terms of points. It’s been a very good day for Haas F1 Team.”