Harper relishing opportunities of 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season

Porsche GB 2018/19 Junior Daniel Harper is raring to go after taking part at the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB media day at Silverstone this week, and the official test day at Silverstone.

“I just can’t wait to get started here,” said Harper. “The last two weeks have been very busy trying to get everything organized.

“The last the last few years it’s been the same, I’d say even more this year, with getting the team sorted and obviously trying to keep Porsche happy as well.

“My family and myself have put in a lot of work and getting on the grid with all the budget and stuff so we’re glad we’re here.”

While some drivers have to balance a job along with their racing, Harper is still completing his schooling, with growing commitments, including driving the legendary Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’ at the upcoming 76th Goodwood Members’ Meeting, the Irishman reveals its hard work, but definitely worth it.

“I don’t know to be honest, Just take every day as it comes. It’s been quite tough, my family has been there to support me through it, my sister is going to uni, she’s quite smart so she’s helped me with my school work when I need it.

“It’s been a family effort to be honest and the support from Porsche as well is obviously a big help. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so I had to take it with both hands”

Although Harper will have to learn the second generation 911 GT3 Cup car, he does come with prior knowledge of most of the circuits on the schedule.

“The last two years I’ve been on TOCA package and Ginetta Junior, so all the tracks apart from Monza, I’m familiar with and enjoy them all, they’re very good circuits over here.

“I’d say driving in a new beast in the Porsche will be a little different from Ginetta Junior, but it’s an experience that I’m sure I’ll love and get used to.”

The return of the popular fly-away race for the series is something of a high point for the season ahead, but for now Harper remains fully grounded.

“Yeah definitely it’s one of the biggest things I’m looking forward to this season. It’s still a while to go until then, so just focus on the first round first of all but I will say is it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and can’t wait there.”

While the opportunity for Harper is big, there is the added pressure that comes with being a Porsche Junior driver.

“As racing drivers we are all used to pressure, it is something we’re going to have to get on with.

“With Josh Webster and Charlie Eastwood they’ve been in my position, they’ve won the championship, both of them, so there is pressure is on me, but we’ll just take it as it comes.

“I’m still very young and they were both more experienced than me in this position, but hopefully I can pull it off.”

The 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season gets underway in April at Brands Hatch.