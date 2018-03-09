Harry Webb Joins Chris Dittmann Racing in BRDC F3

Norfolk-based Harry Webb has announced today that he’ll race in the BRDC British F3 Championship with Chris Dittmann Racing. The 20-year-old was testing the car during yesterday’s Media Day, topping the times during a wet opening session.

Webb comes into this year with racing success already behind him. He made his single-seater debut last season, competing in the F4 British Championship, where he was a front-runner in the Ford F4 Challenge Cup. Winning four races, he went into the final race, equal on points with Hampus Ericsson, only to be involved in a start-line incident with Lucca Allen and missing out on the title.

Prior to 2017, he had been prominent in the European karting scene with Rotax Max Euro Challenge honours in the junior category in 2012, as well as winning the Rotax Max Challenge Junior Grand Finals, and the Rotax Max Wintercup in Rotax Max Junior. He’s also made appearances in Formula Vee and Truck Racing.

CDR Team Principal Chris Dittmann commented: “We are ecstatic to secure a deal with Harry Webb for the 2018 BRDC British F3 season. His karting record speaks for itself and he’s shown very well in all the car racing categories he has competed in so far. We really look forward to working with him to further aid his development and I’m very confident of strong results with Harry as the year goes on.”

At the Media day yesterday, Webb started strongly, topping the session in the wet, despite having not driven the car since last November and never raced the Donington Park GP circuit. As the track dried up, he eventually finished the day eleventh overall.

Webb himself said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the BRDC British F3 Championship with Chris Dittmann Racing. Chris and his guys run a very efficient team with brilliantly prepared cars, and this is the perfect environment for me to take the next step up in my career.

“Budget constraints have limited our running so far, but with some extra backing I’m really confident we can be fighting towards the front of the field throughout the season.”

TCF’s interview with Harry Webb will be out tomorrow.