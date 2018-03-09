Horner Responds to Wolff’s Concerns, Sees Positives in ExxonMobil Partnership

Christian Horner has responded to Toto Wolff’s claims that Aston Martin Red Bull Racing are possibly costing themselves some performance by not using the same fuel as the works Renault Sport Formula One Team, believing that they would not use ExxonMobil if they did not see it as a benefit.

Whilst accepting that there is additional burdens and costs involved in using ExxonMobil as their fuel and oil supplier opposed to BP/Castrol that their engine suppliers at Renault use, the Red Bull team principal believes that from their own perspective, the technical advantage of using their own supplier greatly outweighs the negatives.

“We see it as an advantage,” said Horner to Sky Sports News. “We have a great relationship with Exxon, and have done for the last 12 months.

“They’re producing some great products. Their products won three grands prix last year. Obviously there are additional burdens involved in that, because they’re a different supplier than what the works team has, it just means they’ve got to run more engines on the dynos, which obviously we have to cover the cost for.

“But we wouldn’t be using it if we didn’t see it as a technical advantage. They are a great company, great to respond, very, very quick, and from our perspective, we see it as an advantage.”