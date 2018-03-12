IN2 Racing top 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup media day

On a wet and cold day it was IN2 Racing who came out on top of the three test sessions at Silverstone for the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB media day with a time of 1:00.451, set in the final test by Josh Webster.

Following the launch of the series in the morning, a handful of cars ventured out in the first session, with Tom Wrigley completing the fastest lap of the session with a time of 1:01.533.

Frontrunners Dino Zamparelli and Lewis Plato followed in second and third places, with Zamparelli’s time just 0.099 seconds off of Wrigley’s.

Am-rookie Peter Mangion made the most of the session as he familiarised himself with the car, completing 33 laps to finish the session in fourth.

Dan Vaughan, Jamie Orton, Justin Sherwood, Peter Kyle-Henney, and Esmee Hawkey occupied fifth through to ninth with Tio Ellinas completing just two laps, choosing not to record a flying lap.

With tricky conditions and a few spins, most of the field opted to stay safe and limit their runs.

Rain continues in to the afternoon

The first session of the afternoon saw IN2 Racing’s top the time sheets with a time of 1:01.214, the timing screens showed Kyle-Henney but it was actually Josh Webster at the wheel of the car.

A total of sixteen cars took part in this session which was disrupted with two red flags, the first coming when Matt Telling spun his Welch Motorsport Porsche in to the barriers coming out of Woodcote, after being recovered back to the pitlane he revealed to the team that he had lost control when the car aquaplaned.

Jamie Orton recorded the second fastest time of the session, 0.273 seconds behind the time of Webster with Zamparelli in third and George Gamble in fourth.

Fifth fastest was Seb Perez, who on his twentieth lap aquaplaned in to the barriers at the end of the Wellington Straight, this incident came in the closing minutes of the session, bringing it to a close.

Dan Harper put in thirty-nine laps to record the sixth fastest time, ahead of Plato, Wrigley, Mangion, and Hawkey who rounded out the top-ten.

Fraser Robertson, Dan Vaughan, Justin Sherwood, Shamus Jennings, Tio Ellinas and Matt Telling completed the sixteen-car field that took part in the session.

More rain as times drop in third session

Following the recover of Perez’s stricken car a short break, drivers headed out on track for the final two hour session as the rain continued.

In2 Racing continued where they left off as they recorded 45 laps, setting the fastest time of the day on his sixteenth lap.

Tom Wrigley and Lewis Plato took recorded second and fastest times in their JTR cars, with Dino Zamparelli recording the third fastest in the Pro class in the Redline Racing Porsche.

Dan Harper ended the final session of the day fourth in class, ahead of Tio Ellinas and George Gamble.

Leading the way for the Pro-Am field was Jamie Orton with a time of 1:01.379 ahead of the rookie trio of Dan Vaughan, Esmee Hawkey and Seb Perez. Justin Sherwood rounded out the Pro-Am class.

The lead Am driver was Shamus Jennings ahead of G-Cat Racing team-mate Gary Eastwood.

The session stopped briefly when Fraser Robertson spun off at Brooklands, luckily keeping it out of the barriers, he would finish the session third fastest of the Am class.

Iain Dockerill and Matt Telling rounded out the field in fourth and fifth in class.

Teams and drivers head to Donington Park tomorrow for the second official test before the season gets underway at Brands Hatch in April.

2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB media day combined times