Interlagos set for WEC return for 2019/20 season

The FIA World Endurance Championship will return to South America, after it has been announced that the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) will be on the 2019/20 WEC calendar for the first time since 2014. The Brazilian circuit was on the calendar when the series launched in 2012 until 2014, but will back on the calendar next season.

Despite the official announcement that Interlagos will be on the calendar next season, it is uncertain when that will exactly be, with the date set to be revealed when the official 2019/20 WEC calendar is released this summer.

Reigning WEC LMP2 Champion Bruno Senna was revealed as an ambassador for the event in a press conference held in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

WEC boss, Gerard Neveu was very excited about WEC’s return to South America, “Our return to South America has been something we’ve been working towards for several years now, and our thanks must go to Nicholas Duduch and his organisation for their hard work to make it happen, with the support of the city of Sao Paulo.”

FIA President Jean Todt showed a similarly positive outlook about the return of WEC to South America, “The return of the FIA World Endurance Championship to Sao Paulo is very good news for the many Brazilian motor sport fans and is fully supported by the FIA.”