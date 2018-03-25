“It Was Quite An Unlucky Weekend,” says Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez said the Australian Grand Prix was ‘quite an unlucky weekend’ for the Sahara Force India F1 Team, as the Mexican driver just missed out on the points on Sunday.

The Mexican finished eleventh, just over a second behind Carlos Sainz Jr. of the Renault Sport Formula One Team, with the Spaniard snatching the final point despite suffering nausea due to a faulty drinks bottle.

“It was quite an unlucky weekend for us, but there are still positives to take from this race,” said Perez, who finished more than thirteen seconds ahead of team-mate Esteban Ocon. “We came close to bringing home a point although it was just out of reach.

“I was pushing throughout the whole race and especially chasing Sainz in the final laps. I got really close to him, but it wasn’t enough.”

Perez is in his fifth season with Force India and despite scoring no points in Melbourne, the Mexican believes they will be able to finish inside the points soon.

“I am still happy with my performance and the job we did as a team,” he added. “We will need to move on and keep improving, but I believe we will soon be in a position to battle for points.

“Hopefully our improvements will come as early as Bahrain.”