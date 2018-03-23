Josh Webster confirms Porsche Supercup assault for 2018

2014 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Josh Webster will be back in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup for 2018 as he switches to the Momo Megatron Lechner Racing Team alongside Dylan Pereira.

The 24-year-old finished the season in seventh place with the Fach Auto Tech team in 2017, coming narrowly close to his first podium position finish in the season closing race in Mexico.

“I have watched Josh quite closely during last year’s events and was quite impressed by his speed and his racing abilities” said Team Principal Walter Lechner.

“As a Porsche Supercup rookie, he immediately showed a lot of potential and I am sure, with all the support our well-experienced team is able to give him, he will improve even further this year and become one of the absolute top drivers in this series.”

Having seen first hand at how successful Walter Lechner’s team have been, the British driver is excitedto be joining them for a championship battle.

“Lechner Racing is the absolute benchmark in Porsche Supercup racing, they have been the dominant team for quite a few years. To now be part of this organisation makes me very happy and proud.

“I will do my absolute best to repay the faith and confidence that Walter has shown in me and my racing talent. I know that I can still learn a lot in such a professional team and I hope that together we will have a very successful season.”

“I can’t wait to get the season underway! I ended last season with my best result of fourth place in Mexico, so with my first season of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup under my belt, I couldn’t be in a better place to build on that experience and develop further with the support of Lechner Racing.”