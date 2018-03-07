Kevin Magnussen: “I’d say it was our first proper day”

Kevin Magnussen completed ninety-six laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday, and said his team has started to work on finding performance with their VF-18.

The Dane completed the same amount of laps as he did on the final day of the first test last week, but the Haas F1 Team racer felt Tuesday was the first day where conditions were more representative of what they might face at times during the season.

“It was a good day. We got a lot of laps done,” said Magnussen. “We started working properly with the car, and not just doing systems checks, installation laps and aero runs.

“I’d say it was our first proper day, also with the weather being a bit warmer and representative of what we’re probably going to have in the season. It’s still not quite there, but it’s getting closer. I’m happy and positive after the day.”

Team principal Guenther Steiner felt the few issues they did face on Tuesday were all minor, so the team lost a minimal amount of track time was lost, and it was extremely positive to almost reach the hundred-lap barrier.

“A productive day today,” said Steiner. “We had a few small problems, but they are normal in testing, so I would call them minor ones and we got them sorted.

“We almost did 100 laps, which if we keep on going like this, we’ll be fine.”