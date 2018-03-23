Kevin Magnussen: “If it’s dry, I have a feeling we have a good package”

Kevin Magnussen felt he could have had a better day on the opening day of the season in Australia after a few issues prevented him from completing as many laps as he would have liked.

The Haas F1 Team racer completed only thirteen laps in the morning session around the Albert Park circuit and ended seventeenth fastest, but completed thirty laps in the afternoon and joined team-mate Romain Grosjean inside the top ten, the Dane ending ninth fastest overall.

Despite this, Magnussen feels the dry weather pace of the VF-18 is strong this weekend, particular as Grosjean was within three-quarters of a second of the outright pace on Friday, something the Dane will be hoping to emulate for the remainder of the weekend.

“I’m fairly positive, but we still have some work to do,” said Magnussen. “I had quite a few abnormal issues today – nothing big – but little annoying issues with small things that were breaking. That stopped us from running as much as we’d hoped for, at least on my side.

“We got at least one run that was representative where I got to feel the car, and I was happy with the feeling. I’m looking forward to trying again tomorrow. Obviously, we don’t know what the weather’s going to do, but if it’s dry, I have a feeling we have a good package.”