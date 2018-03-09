Kimi Räikkönen: “We have finished with a couple of pretty good days”

Kimi Räikkönen feels Scuderia Ferrari has a good package to take into the new Formula 1 season after a positive final day of pre-season testing saw the Finn end up fastest.

Räikkönen was just 0.039 seconds slower than team-mate Sebastian Vettel’s lap record-breaking time from Thursday, but for the 2007 World Champion, he felt Friday was an extremely good day, with one hundred and fifty-three laps completed of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and a lot more useful data and knowledge of the SF71H gathered ahead of the Australian Grand Prix at the end of the month.

The Finn has no idea where Ferrari stack up compared to their rivals, but after positive days of testing, he cannot wait for the season to get underway later this month.

“Overall, I feel we have a good package,” said Räikkönen. “For sure the weather at the start of testing wasn’t ideal, but we have finished with a couple of pretty good days.

“The car gives me a good feeling and, even if there are still a lot of things to improve, its reasonably easy to drive and it reacts to the various set-up changes.

“However, no one can say where we really are, compared to our rivals. We’ll have a better idea in a couple of weeks in Melbourne and then, in general, after the first few races of the season. I like racing and I can’t wait to start.”