Krishnaraaj Mahadik Returns to Double R Racing in British F3

Indian driver Krishnaraaj Mahadik will return to the BRDC British F3 Championship paddock this season, aiming for further success with the Double R Racing squad.

Mahadik has had success before stepping into cars, winning the J.K Tyre Indian National Karting Championship in 2012 and defending the crown a year later. He would make his open-wheel debut in 2015, finishing third in his country’s Formula BMW series.

He burst onto the international scene in 2016, racing in BRDC F3 with Chris Dittmann Racing. After a low-key campaign in which he missed the first round, he sat out most of 2017, though returned with Double R at Brands Hatch.

He made an instant impression, winning the reverse grid event after Toby Sowery was disqualified. He stayed on for the Snetterton weekend, recording three top-six results.

“I am delighted to be racing with Double R for the 2018 season”, said the 19-year-old, “We performed really well together last year and I feel we have unfinished business in British F3, I want to build on that!

“We are all really looking forward to a successful season and I can’t wait to hit the track. I am feeling focused and on top of my game and I know I have the best group of guys around me. At Double R I feel part of the family and, together, I feel like we can achieve great things this year.”

He will join Linus Lundqvist who were announced earlier in the season. With Mahadik holding two partial seasons of experience though, he will be expected to compete towards the front when the season kicks off at Oulton Park.

“Everyone at the team is very happy to see Krish back with us for 2018, he did a fantastic job on his first outing with us last year at Brands Hatch – to win on his first weekend with Double R really was a perfect start to the relationship”, said Anthony ‘Boyo’ Hieatt.

“British F3 is always super competitive but we know Krish has the capability of challenging at the front and with the experience he’s gained in F3 over the last couple of years, it should be a strong season together.”

Dev Gore, who had previously been announced has reportedly parted ways with the team with the outfit revealing their new driver in due course.