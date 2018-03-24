Maldonado to race DragonSpeed LMP2 in WEC superseason

Pastor Maldonado will make his sportscar racing debut driving for DragonSpeed in the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Two years after his final season in Formula 1, Maldonado will be returning to racing and will be piloting DragonSpeed’s #31 Oreca 07 Gibson.

He will be joined by former Champ Car driver Roberto Gonzalez, who competed in three rounds of the WEC in 2017. While another driver has not been confirmed, team principal Elton Julian, hopes to announce a third driver soon.

DragonSpeed will also compete in LMP1, their #10 LMP1 BR Engineering BR1 will be piloted by Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman and IMSA Cadillac driver Renger Van Der Zande. Pietro Fittipaldi will also fill in for Van Der Zande as he is unable to compete in the rounds at Spa and Fuji.

Unfortunately, during his five year run in Formula 1, Maldonado gained the reputation for being quite prone to crashing. Of the 95 starts in his F1 career he only finished 63 times, meaning he didn’t finish in more than a third of the races he participated in.

In total he was involved in 55 incidents during his time in F1. However, while he didn’t have the consistency to be successful he did have the pace, winning the Spanish Grand Prix in 2012.

While Maldonado was unable to find success in F1, if he is able to be consistent then DragonSpeed have a very talented driver on their hands and will be a formidable force on the LMP2 grid this season.