Marcus Ericsson: “We are continuing to understand the car”

Marcus Ericsson completed one hundred and twenty laps on the opening day of the second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Tuesday, and felt that his Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team are heading in the right direction when it comes to the C37-Ferrari’s performance targets.

The Swede was on driving duties for the opening day, and with weather conditions more representative this week compared to the first test last week, and he felt the team are getting a better grasp on understanding the car and unlocking its potential.

“Overall, it was a positive day for us,” said Ericsson. “I completed a good number of laps, and the weather conditions were more representative in comparison to last week.

“We are continuing to understand the car and can see its potential. We have a lot of work ahead of us and are moving in the right direction. I look forward to getting back in the car on Day three.”

Ericsson will return to the car on Thursday for day three, with Charles Leclerc getting his first outing of the week on Tuesday, and technical director Jörg Zander was impressed by the amount of laps and work that was done by the team on the opening day.

“We had a productive start to Test two today,” said Zander. “Marcus completed 120 laps, and we collected plenty of useful data. We completed set-up work and tested different tyre compounds, learning about their behaviour on the evolving track conditions throughout the day.

“The car update worked well, within expectations. The team is on a positive path and I look forward to what we will learn in the upcoming days.”