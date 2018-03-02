Max Verstappen: “I’m quite happy with the car so far”

Max Verstappen feels ‘quite happy’ with the performance of the RB14 so far during pre-season testing despite the Dutchman only completing thirty-five laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver did not complete any performance laps, which meant he ended the day down in ninth position of the fifteen drivers who completed laps, but saw his day curtailed when he ended up in the gravel trap at turn twelve.

Verstappen hopes next week’s second test at the circuit will enable Red Bull to see better where they are in relation to their rivals, but despite the hiccup on Thursday, the Dutchman is happy with the initial feeling of the RB14.

“Today we didn’t do any performance laps, but when you have conditions such as this, which are not ideal, then it’s best to just focus on making sure everything is working in the way you want and that the data you’re getting correlates to what is happening in the wind tunnel and that’s what we did,” said Verstappen.

“We had a couple of little hiccups today and then in the afternoon I had a little moment where I went into the gravel, tried to the reverse but it got stuck.

“However, I’m quite happy with the car so far, and maybe the second week will show a bit more how we compare against our rivals. I certainly hope it’s a bit sunnier next week.”