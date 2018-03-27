Monger given all clear for racing return at F3 opener

Billy Monger has been given the all clear to race in the BRDC British Formula 3 season opener this weekend.

The 18-year-old, who lost both his legs in an F4 accident last April, will race with Carlin in a modified F3 car.

Monger’s car will have a paddle on the steering wheel which operates the throttle, while the brakes will be controlled by a pedal.

MotorSport Vision, which operates the championship, has confirmed Monger won’t get an advantage by using this system.

“He will absolutely be on the grid this weekend,” said a Carlin spokesperson.

“It’s absolutely incredible to have him back on the grid. He helps motivate the team, he is competitive as well and has the potential to do a lot more.

“We want to be able to help him achieve his potential.”

Monger has spent several weeks testing with Carlin, but this will be the first time he’s raced competitively since his accident.

He’ll run alongside Nicolai Kjaergaard, Sun Yue Yang, and a third, currently unconfirmed, driver at Carlin. The team has been given special permission to run four cars this season due to exceptional circumstances.