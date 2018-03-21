Nico Hülkenberg: “Everyone is pumped and very excited to get into the car”

Nico Hülkenberg is eager to get the 2018 Formula 1 season underway this weekend at Albert Park, with the German admitting the Australian Grand Prix is amongst his favourites on the calendar.

The German is set to start his second years as a Renault Sport Formula One Team driver this weekend, and enjoyed a positive pre-season testing programme across the two weeks at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

With passionate fans and a circuit that offers some unique challenges, Hülkenberg is ready and eager to return to action around the Albert Park street circuit.

“I’m ready to go and I can’t wait to get the season underway,” said Hulkenberg. “Australia is one of my favourite races because Melbourne is a great city, and the fans are always fantastic, knowledgeable, passionate for motorsport and know a lot about Formula 1.

“I really enjoy Melbourne as it’s a comfortable and very relaxed atmosphere there. Albert Park itself is beautiful, especially in the morning when you see it’s packed with fans.

“The circuit is unique and packs a couple of challenges in places. Sector two is probably my favourite part, just after turns three and four as there is a quick right-hander, narrow on the exit and no run-off area, then the following right-hander is also bumpy on entry, underneath trees, with some nice kerbs.”

Hülkenberg says he is ‘relishing’ the opening race of the year after a long off-season, and he, like all of the other drivers on the grid, are excited to get back to racing.

“It’s a great track to race with some fast sections even though it’s street course,” said Hülkenberg. “It’s a good way to kick-off the season as everyone is pumped and very excited to get into the car and race.

“It’s been a long off-season, but now I’m ready and relishing getting out to Melbourne. Once you’re sat in the car, on the grid and watching the lights, it’s business as usual and I’m buzzing to experience that feeling again.”