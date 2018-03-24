Nico Hulkenberg thinks the is a decent amount of pace still to come.

Renault Sport Formula One Team‘s Nico Hulkenberg went thirteenth fastest in both Free Practice sessions for the Friday running at the Australian Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg was unable to match his team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. on the first day of running for the 2018 Formula 1 season but was pleased that the team had a car reliable enough to get them through their fairly intense programme.

The German commented that there were times where he wasn’t as happy with the balance of the car, especially on the lower fuel runs, and that there are gradual improvements that can be made in the generic areas of the car that can help him to unlock more speed.

“We had a decent amount of work to get through but a reliable car to get all the work done,” he said.

“I wasn’t so happy with the balance of the car on lighter fuel loads, but it felt much better when we went for the longer runs so there’s a sweet spot yet to be found.”

He thinks that there will be more pace to come when the car is set-up to his liking, which will be crucial in the tight midfield battle that looks set to entertain this season.

“I would say there’s a decent amount of pace to come when we get the car working as I want it,” he continued.

“It’s just general improvement in pretty much every area; the brakes, better balance and grip and the usual things you look for to go faster.”