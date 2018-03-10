Ocon ‘Itching to go Racing Again’ After Successful Pre-Season Testing

Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon says he’s “itching to go racing again” following a productive final day of pre-season testing.

Ocon completed one hundred and sixty-three laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday, running several procedures and setting the team’s fastest lap of the testing – a 1:18.967s.

Whilst Ocon’s time was only enough to put the team eighth fastest of the test, these figures can’t always be relied on as accurate. Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport were only just over half a second faster (and seventh on the sheets), albeit on the Ultrasoft tyre, compared to Ocon’s Hypersoft, whilst last-placed Williams Martini Racing‘s fastest time – set by new hire Sergey Sirotkin – was set on the Soft tyres.

With testing complete the next time we’ll see the cars will be in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on the 25 March. Last year Ocon secured his first Formula 1 point at the track, and this year he’s ready to get going once more.

“It was another solid day and I feel quite confident heading to Melbourne,” said Ocon. “To complete more than 160 laps on the final day is a good achievement and ends a really solid week of work.

“We tried all our race weekend procedures today and went through the various processes we will need in Australia. We ran on several different tyre compounds and then concentrated on long runs this afternoon.

“I think we have a good idea of where we are but the real confirmation will come in Melbourne. It has been quite a long time since the last race in Abu Dhabi and I am itching to go racing again. I am really looking forward to arriving in Australia.”