Organisers Predicting Crowd Increase Boost for Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is predicting the highest crowd numbers for a decade at the Albert Park circuit this weekend as the Formula 1 season gets underway with support from the Supercars Championship, which for the first time is a points-paying event.

Last year saw an estimated 296,000 attend across the three days, which put the Australian Grand Prix fourth on the list of most attended Grand Prix of 2017, and early indications show that the attendance is on course to beat that this time around.

Aside from the Supercars races now offering points, Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s strong showing during pre-season testing has been credited with the increase in sales, while there are also capacity grids for both the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and Australian GT championships and numerous musical acts across the weekend.

“I think this could be one of the biggest in a decade at least,” said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott to Speedcafe.com. “Everything is shaping up to be that indicator.

“Formula 1 has a new vibe and feel about it, Supercars is reborn as a championship round and the support categories are the best we’ve ever had and with the off track entertainment we have 71 music acts across the four days.

“Sales are the strongest for a decade, even the weather looks like it will be good, and with the positive performance by Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull in testing, it really does look like it is going to be a special year.”