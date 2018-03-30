Petter Solberg – Things are looking good for PSRX Volkswagen Sweden

The PSRX Volkswagen Sweden team took to the new rallycross track at Silverstone on Monday and Tuesday in the second pre-season FIA World Rallycross Championship test.

Reigning champion Johan Kristoffersson and team owner and driver Petter Solberg tested out their 2018 car and got to grips with the new track in mixed conditions, with it being dry on Monday but wet on the Tuesday. There had been some small revisions and alterations on the car since the first pre-season test in Loheac.

Even though the team did not get to complete all of the dry-weather running they had planned, Solberg remained optimistic about the team’s performance and feels that they are progressing rapidly.

“Things are looking good,” the two-time WRX champion commented. “We’ve made more positive steps with the car here. We’ve been working on a few areas, but with things like the geometry, I feel like we’ve made some good progress.

“Overall, I’m positive. We’ve come away from Silverstone with some really good data and ideas for the first round in Barcelona – and that’s where we’re going to see who’s got what sort of pace.”

His team-mate Kristoffersson was the quicker of the two drivers. He was pleased that they had been able to put the track-time to good use, as with the introduction of the rule stating that teams can only test on official WRX tracks on three occasions, every second they have to do so is vital in the performance and development of the car.

“With the testing restrictions in place this year time on the track is really important for us, so the last two days have been great. To get the car out there and be running as much as possible, we have taken in a lot of data and analysis for the team.

“Petter and I have worked closely on what we want from the car and, as usual, Volkswagen Motorsport has done a great job in delivering that.”

Team Principal Pernilla Solberg echoed the optimistic sentiments of the drivers and also acknowledging the competition the team will face this year, especially with EKS Audi Sports’ Mattias Ekstrom topping the testing time-sheets.

“This has been a very exciting week for PSRX Volkswagen Sweden, with more laps for the Polo R Supercar and a look at some more cars who will be fighting with us on the track.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting season with all our sponsors and partners, without these great relationships our team and title defence simply wouldn’t be possible.”