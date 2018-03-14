Porsche champion Tim Bridgman to race in LMP3 Cup

2009 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tim Bridgman will contest the opening round of the LMP3 Cup Championship with the 360 Racing squad.

Bridgman has been drafted in to replace Jason Rishover in the team’s Ligier JSP3-Nissan alongside full-season driver Jamie Spence.

Rishover’s participation in the London Marathon means he is unable to travel to the LMP3 Cup curtain raiser at Donington Park on April 21-22.

After six years out, Bridgman made his return to competition in 2017, racing a Porsche in the Blancpain GT Series Asia.

His previous drives included a race-winning stint with Trackspeed in the 2011 British GT Championship, and his title-winning Porsche Cup campaign which included eight victories and seven podiums.

“We got together after Jason met a friend of mine on holiday in Mauritius,” explained Bridgman.

“It was suggested that I sent him my CV, then he called me, had a chat then we tested the car at Snetterton.

“I did a couple of races in Blancpain Asia last year, after an enforced absence of longer than I had planned.

“So I am looking forward to get back into racing more and when Jason mentioned a possible European Le Mans Series outing later in the year, I was in.”

It is understood Rishover will return to the 360 Racing lineup for the second round of the LMP3 Cup at Brands Hatch in May.