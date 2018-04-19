Bentley, Bell to Debut Ligier JS P4 at Donington

Andrew Bentley and Matt Bell will give the Ligier JS P4 prototype its global race debut in the LMP3 Cup Championship opener at Donington Park this weekend.

The pair will co-drive a car run by the United Autosports squad in the newly formed PT4 category for machinery running outside the global-spec LMP3 regulations.

Bell was a runner-up in last year’s inaugural campaign with United team-mate Tony Wells, while Bentley made two appearances with Starworks Motorsport.

Championship organiser Bute Motorsport introduced the PT4 class in March in a bid to increase grid numbers for the second season.

The Ford V6-powered JS P4 was unveiled at last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, and made its UK public debut at the Autosport International show in Birmingham in January.

“It’s great to be asked to be part of the team for the UK debut of the exciting Ligier JS P4,” said Bentley.

“If it drives how it looks it will be very quick. It’s an important step in racing as it really opens up new opportunities in prototype racing, so to be involved in its first ever race is special.”

Richard Dean, managing director of United Autosports which also serves as Onroak Automotive’s UK agent, added:

“We are looking forward to the opening round of the LMP3 Cup.

“It will be great to finally see the Ligier JS P4 out on a UK circuit. We will be gathering more information on the car for our customers based on the UK circuits so it will be a beneficial weekend for us.”

Round one of the weekend gets underway on Saturday, April 21 with the first of two one-hour races starting at 16:05.