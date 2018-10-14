MSVR Silverstone Meeting Abandoned Due to Rain

The final round of the BRDC British F3 Championship, which coincided with the final MSV Racing weekend from Silverstone has been abandoned halfway through Sunday due to rain.

Conditions have been bad all weekend, but a heavy storm earlier this morning has not let up in recent hours, with no sign of weather improving. No competitive racing took place.

Only four sessions would take place throughout the day, with the opening GT Cup warm-up being originally delayed due to the rain, running without incident. BRDC F3 ran its second race of the weekend behind the safety car, eventually awarding full points, despite calling it off after two laps.

Monoposto experienced a similar situation, running three laps, of what would be their only race of the weekend, behind safety before being called off. Radical Challenge had its race cancelled before MSVR called off the meeting entirely, with the headline F3 Cup, LMP3 Cup and GT Cup failing to complete a single race on Sunday.

The result saw the final BRDC F3 race cancelled, ensuring Linus Lundqvist ends the season on 531 points, 85 ahead of Nicolai Kjaergaard, with Kush Maini hanging on to third overall. Lundqvist also secures the Sunoco Whelen Challenge, handing him a drive in the 24 Hours of Daytona next year.

In the LMP3 Cup, Colin Noble and Anthony Wells secured the drivers and teams title with Ecurie Ecosse/Nielsen Racing, as they came into the weekend with a 40 point lead. Meanwhile in F3 Cup, Cian Carey will be crowned champion by a 7 point gap.

This is not the first time racing at Silverstone has been stopped this year due to rain, as the MotoGP event was abandoned in August.

It is also not the first time BRDC F3 have faced these issues at Silverstone, as the 2016 British GT weekend came to an early end after the headline race, as the garages started to flood. F3 was one of three races cancelled.

Storm Callum has affected other circuits in the UK this weekend, with the TCR UK final being heavily delayed. Though despite the rain Brands Hatch continues to run on time as they host the BSB finale. Elsewhere, Pembrey which is hosting the BARC British Truck Racing Championship remains dry and on schedule.