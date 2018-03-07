Rebellion Racing Reveals 2018 FIA WEC LMP1 Title Challenger

Returning to LMP1 after a highly successful year in the LMP2 class, Rebellion Racing have released the first images of their 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship challenger.

The Swiss entrant were the last team to announce their LMP1 commitments this season.

This will be the first year of the new LMP1 class that sees Hybrid and non-Hybrid cars piped against each other in direct competition.

They released a graphic representation of their car in a low-key release at the Geneva Motor Show.

Rebellion have remained with French constructor ORECA as they return to the LMP1 field, after having had a successful year in 2017, winning the Endurance Trophy for LMP2 Drivers and Teams.

Technical director of ORECA, David Floury described the concept was “very different” from any of the previous Rebellion-ORECA LMP1 cars, that hit the track between 2014-16.

The car has been named the R-13 due to the fact that 13 is the favourite number of team owner Alexandre Pesci. Entering two cars into the LMP1 field, Rebellion will don the race numbers #1 and #3.

Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani have confirmed full season entry with the Swiss team, and will race in #1 with Rebellion LMP2 Champion Bruno Senna. Mathias Beche, Gustavo Menezes and Thomas Laurent have been confirmed as the three-driver line-up in the #3.

The Rebellion-ORECA R-13 is not due to hit the track until the official WEC Prologue at Paul-Ricard in April. This will be the first time the car sets any mileage ahead of the new ‘Super Season’.