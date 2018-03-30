Renault Boss Calls for 2019-2020 Engine Regulation Freeze

Cyril Abiteboul has called for the current engine regulations to be frozen for the 2019 and 2020 Formula 1 seasons so that manufacturers do now have the burden of developing two different engines ahead of the planned revamp of regulations in 2021.

The managing director of the Renault Sport Formula One Team feels it would be better for the four engine manufacturers currently involved in the sport – Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Honda being the other three – to be able to focus on their 2021 power units, especially as any manufacturer looking to join the grid that season will be able to do just that.

And Abiteboul wants this engine freeze to be a part of Liberty Media’s future plans for the sport, which will be revealed prior to next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“The one thing we will not want to do is to have the burden of developing two engines in parallel,” said Abiteboul to Motorsport.com. “That’s one thing that is sure, but it’s too early to talk about the technicalities of the way achieve that.

“There are two things basically in our key message and our position at Renault. First before committing to a regulation, we need to understand the bigger picture.

“And secondly we don’t see it’s acceptable or sustainable to have to work on two engines in parallel at the same time, for the simple reason that if there was to be a new entrant, which is what we wish, he will have a fantastic advantage in being able to focus on the future, and not to have to worry about the present and the customers, and so and so forth.

“I’m just discussing principles which I think are logical, and fair for the next steps.”