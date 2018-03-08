Renault Duo Enjoy ‘Productive’ and ‘Positive’ Wednesday at Montmeló

Carlos Sainz Jr. felt it was an extremely positive day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday, as the Spaniard completed eighty-eight laps in the morning session, and set the seventh fastest time overall.

The Renault Sport Formula One Team racer was relived that conditions in Spain finally were at a more representative level so that they could get a better understanding of the R.S.18 ahead of its race debut in Australia at the end of the month.

“Today was a great day. We finished our run plan and did a lot of laps without any trouble,” said Sainz. “Track conditions were finally starting to be representative: the wind was a lot less at that point, with normal track temperatures and grip levels for Barcelona.

“This helped us to understand the car. Today we focussed on exploring different set-up options, which was something I really enjoyed. It was a very productive morning.”

Team-mate Nico Hülkenberg took over the driving duties for the afternoon session and was able to put another one hundred and two laps of running onto the car, and he said he was happy to be able to get significant time in the car to build his confidence in the R.S.18.

“That was a good day with some proper time in the car so I’m a happy man,” said Hülkenberg. “Obviously, we’re still at the early stages of learning about the performance potential, but it’s a strong positive to get more than 100 laps on the board so a fine afternoon.”