Romain Grosjean: “The most important thing is that I have a good feeling in the car”

Romain Grosjean feels his Haas F1 Team has done a great job in developing their VF-18 in the past week after the Frenchman finally managed to get out on track for his second day of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday.

Grosjean only had one day in the car in test one – the opening day – before the weather intervened when he was scheduled to be back in the VF-18, but he made up for lost time on Wednesday, completing seventy-eight laps and finishing eighth fastest overall.

Despite a few technical issues that prevented even more running, Grosjean feels positive about the way the car handles, and he will be looking to maximise his final scheduled day of testing on Friday, with team-mate Kevin Magnussen having his final day on Thursday.

“It’s good to be back in the car. I enjoyed the day,” said Grosjean. “The team has been doing a good job since the last day I drove, which was the first day of testing.

“The car felt very nice. The positive feeling I had early on is still there, and I’m still enjoying driving it. We had a bit of an issue in the afternoon which cost us track time, unfortunately.

“But the time we’ve had on track has been quality time. The most important thing is that I have a good feeling in the car.”