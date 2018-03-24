Romain Grosjean: “We Need To Keep Pushing”

Romain Grosjean has said that his Haas F1 Team can be “very proud” of their qualifying efforts for the 2018 Australian Grand Prix, but they must keep pushing if the want to head the competitive mid-field.

Grosjean cemented the Haas F1 Team’s best qualifying effort with a seventh place, narrowly behind his team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

Grosjean, who has struggled the past two season with an unpredictable car, says the hard work of the team over the winter has given him a car he can push.

“Everyone’s very happy and it reflects the hard work from everyone on the team,” said Grosjean. “Our result confirmed a little bit what we saw in winter testing.

“I can push the car as much as I want, which obviously makes me very happy.

“It was a good job by Kevin (Magnussen) as well – getting both cars into the third row of the grid tomorrow. It’s going to be pretty amazing being there.”

With thoughts turning to tomorrow’s race, Grosjean says scoring points is possible whilst urging his team to continue their hard work.

“Points could be possible. Obviously, we want to keep our positions. We’re starting in a good place, but we’ll see tomorrow what happens.

“This is a good start. We can be very proud, but we need to keep pushing.”