Schumacher Leads Palou on Opening Day of Hungaroring Test

Mick Schumacher put Prema Theodore Racing on top on the opening day of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship pre-season at the Hungaroring on Thursday

The German, set to embark on his second season in the category, set a best time of 1:34.304s during the morning session around the 4.381-kilometre track, which was unbeaten throughout the rest of the day.

Alex Palou from Hitech Grand Prix ended up as Schumacher’s closest challenger, with his afternoon lap of 1:34.348s putting him ahead of a trio of Prema drivers, with Marcus Armstrong getting the better of both Ralf Aron and Guan Yu Zhou.

Sacha Fenestraz was the leading Carlin driver in sixth, with the Renault Sport Academy star and the reigning Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion 0.219 seconds behind Schumacher’s best, but it was enough for the French-Argentine racer to better team-mates Jehan Daruvala and Ferdinand Habsburg in seventh and eighth.

2017 BRDC British Formula 3 champion Enaam Ahmed was ninth overall on the day for Hitech Grand Prix, while last years Macau Grand Prix winner and a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, Daniel Ticktum, was the best placed of the Motopark runners in tenth.

Just outside the top ten was the final Prema driver Robert Shwartzman, with a quartet of Motopark drivers filling positions twelve through fifteen, with Jonathan Aberdein ahead of Juri Vips, Fabio Scherer and Marino Sato, with Carlin’s Nikita Troitskiy sixteenth.

Artem Petrov was the best of the two Van Amersfoort Racing drivers in seventeenth, with team-mate Keyvan Andres down in twenty-second, with Sebastian Fernandez (Motopark), Ameya Vaidyanathan (Carlin), Devlin DeFrancesco (Carlin) and Ben Hingeley (Hitech Grand Prix) between them, while Julian Hanses of ma-con brought up the rear of the field.

Hungaroring Test Day 1 Result