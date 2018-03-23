European Formula 3

Schumacher Leads Palou on Opening Day of Hungaroring Test

Mick Schumacher was fastest on day one in Hungary
Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Mick Schumacher put Prema Theodore Racing on top on the opening day of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship pre-season at the Hungaroring on Thursday

The German, set to embark on his second season in the category, set a best time of 1:34.304s during the morning session around the 4.381-kilometre track, which was unbeaten throughout the rest of the day.

Alex Palou from Hitech Grand Prix ended up as Schumacher’s closest challenger, with his afternoon lap of 1:34.348s putting him ahead of a trio of Prema drivers, with Marcus Armstrong getting the better of both Ralf Aron and Guan Yu Zhou.

Sacha Fenestraz was the leading Carlin driver in sixth, with the Renault Sport Academy star and the reigning Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion 0.219 seconds behind Schumacher’s best, but it was enough for the French-Argentine racer to better team-mates Jehan Daruvala and Ferdinand Habsburg in seventh and eighth.

2017 BRDC British Formula 3 champion Enaam Ahmed was ninth overall on the day for Hitech Grand Prix, while last years Macau Grand Prix winner and a member of the Red Bull Junior Team, Daniel Ticktum, was the best placed of the Motopark runners in tenth.

Just outside the top ten was the final Prema driver Robert Shwartzman, with a quartet of Motopark drivers filling positions twelve through fifteen, with Jonathan Aberdein ahead of Juri Vips, Fabio Scherer and Marino Sato, with Carlin’s Nikita Troitskiy sixteenth.

Artem Petrov was the best of the two Van Amersfoort Racing drivers in seventeenth, with team-mate Keyvan Andres down in twenty-second, with Sebastian Fernandez (Motopark), Ameya Vaidyanathan (Carlin), Devlin DeFrancesco (Carlin) and Ben Hingeley (Hitech Grand Prix) between them, while Julian Hanses of ma-con brought up the rear of the field.

Hungaroring Test Day 1 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
14Mick SchumacherGERPrema Theodore Racing1:34.304
239Alex PalouESPHitech Grand Prix1:34.348
38Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:34.404
47Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:34.478
51Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:34.486
611Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:34.523
79Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:34.564
862Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:34.665
965Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Grand Prix1:34.690
1027Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:34.691
1110Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:34.734
1223Jonathan AberdeinRSAMotopark1:34.742
1344Juri VipsESTMotopark1:34.882
1413Fabio SchererSWIMotopark1:34.893
1533Marino SatoJPNMotopark1:34.916
1616Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:34.982
1712Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.058
183Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:35.150
1924Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:35.168
2017Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin1:35.305
2177Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Grand Prix1:35.364
2215Keyvan AndresGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:35.822
2318Julian HansesGERma-con1:36.329

Related Posts

Nyck de Vries was fastest on day one in Bahrain
Ameya Vaidyanathan will race full-time for Carlin in 2018