Sebastian Vettel: “It looks like we are close, which is good news”

Sebastian Vettel was pleased with his days work around the Albert Park circuit even if he admitted it was a dull day, much like any normal Friday of a Grand Prix weekend.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver was fifth in both free practice sessions on Friday, with the German making gains between the morning and afternoon of more than half a second, and despite being more than half a second down on Lewis Hamilton, he feels the team are in contention this weekend in Australia.

Vettel feels with some tweaks, Ferrari can be a threat to the frontrunners this weekend as he bids for a second consecutive Australian Grand Prix victory and his third of his career.

“It’s been a rather dull day of work, like every Friday,” admitted Vettel. “We tried to chase the balance because I didn’t feel completely comfortable at first, but I’m not worried about that because I know that if we do everything right, the car should be in better shape.

“It looks like we are close, which is good news, so we should be able to do something tomorrow. This track is particularly tricky, in that if you don’t nail it at first, then there is quite of bit of lap time to be found, and I think we still have much potential to extract.

“The car is fine; it’s not where we want it to be yet, but if we keep on working, it should be ok. I really hope to make a bigger step than the others.”