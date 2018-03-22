Sergey Sirotkin has always “liked the competition” as he prepares for his Formula One debut in Melbourne.

The Russian replaces Felipe Massa at Williams Martini Racing and is looking forward to his first race in the sport having previously been a development driver for Renault Sport Formula One Team.

“It’s the Australian Grand Prix – it’s my first race in Formula One, my first race with Williams, and my first race in Australia.

It’s very exciting and I’m really looking forward to getting there, to start work and to get closer to the lights going out.”

The debutant beat Robert Kubica to the race seat and spoke about how he has always been into racing and enjoyed competition so is looking forward to the pressure of Formula 1.

“Looking back at my career, I have always been a racing guy and I’ve always liked the competition, pushing the limits of myself as well as the limits of others.

“To win in this environment is the biggest dream you can imagine, so I’m really looking forward to this challenge, to put more pressure on myself and to deliver.

“It’s going to be interesting!”