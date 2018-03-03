Sergey Sirotkin: “We squeezed the best out of the situation”

Sergey Sirotkin hopes next weeks second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya allows him to get a better understanding of the FW41 after four days of weather disruptions in week one.

The Williams Martini Racing driver, one of the two rookie drivers along with Charles Leclerc to be joining the Formula 1 grid in 2018, only drove during the morning session on the final day on Thursday and, as a result, had the worst of the conditions, meaning he was the only driver not to set a representative lap time on dry weather tyres before handing over the car to team-mate Lance Stroll.

Sirotkin feels the team still managed to get as much out of the test as they could, but for himself, he hopes to get some more significant running in the second test to better prepare himself for the start of the season.

“It was still quite a good, productive week,” said Sirotkin. “Of course, it was not ideal in some aspects, but I believe we squeezed the best out of the situation.

“It was nice to feel how the new car behaves on the track in different conditions. We haven’t got the full picture of the car yet but I think we can see some strong points and I believe we can make them even stronger, as well as correct the weaker parts.

“Next week, we will have better weather and a better chance to do this. Today, we collected as much data and knowledge as possible about the car. I got some feeling for the car with quite a good amount of consistent wet running, so a reasonable amount of information about the car and myself.”