Sergio Perez: “I am happy to finish my pre-season on a positive note”

Whilst admitting he is not a fan of pre-season testing, Sergio Perez managed to complete one hundred and fifty-nine laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday, and feels his Sahara Force India F1 Team has achieved a lot across the seven track days so far.

The Mexican ended the day down in eleventh place on the timing screens but was predominantly focusing on long-run pace, and with his testing programme now over – Esteban Ocon will be in the VJM11 on Friday – he can now return home to prepare for the first race of the season in Australia at the end of the month.

“I am happy to finish my pre-season on a positive note because it’s been a busy day with lots of laps covered,” said Perez. “We have been preparing well for Melbourne and we have probably achieved more than we expected today.

“We focussed a lot on race pace during our long runs and we have plenty of data to go through with the engineers. The conditions weren’t perfect because it was quite cool and windy, but we still got what we needed from the day.

“We were able to try all systems and practice all the start procedures.”

Perez hopes the team has done enough so that they can start the season on the front foot, and he also is looking for the planned upgrades Force India will bring to Australia will increase the performance levels of the VJM11.

“I hope we have done enough to start the season strongly and I am confident the upgrades we are bringing to Melbourne will help us,” said Perez.

“Now I can enjoy a few final days of preparation at home and then it’s time for Melbourne. I am not the biggest fan of pre-season testing so I can’t wait to go racing.”