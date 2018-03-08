Stroll, Sirotkin Happy with Williams Progress after Positive Wednesday

Lance Stroll felt it was another positive day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday, with the Canadian completing sixty-three laps before handing the FW41 over to team-mate Sergey Sirotkin for the afternoon session.

The Williams Martini Racing pair will have just one more afternoon in the car each across the next two days as test driver Robert Kubica drives in the morning sessions, but Stroll is already full of confidence behind the wheel of the car, and he is excited to see where they find themselves at the end of the week in relation to their rivals.

“There is not an awful lot to say about today except, like yesterday, it has been another good day,” said Stroll. “I was just in the car this morning, got plenty of running and felt good in the car.

“We have certainly made another step, so now it is just a matter of continuing that good rhythm and seeing where we are at the end of the week.”

Team-mate Sirotkin took over the car for the afternoon session, and was equally pleased with the work he achieved, which included his first race simulation, and although his best lap was one and a half seconds down on anyone else, the lap count was good, as the Russian completed eighty laps.

“We had a good day in total, despite a couple of small issues,” said Sirotkin. “We covered a lot of laps during the afternoon, including my first race simulation, so that felt good.

“We boxed for a small problem but we managed to sort it quite quickly, so overall, I think we can be happy with how today went.”