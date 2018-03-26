Team BMR re-sign Josh Price for final Levorg seat

Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Racing have confirmed that the team’s third Subaru Levorg GT will be driven by the returning Josh Price under the Autoglym Academy Racing banner. This announcement means that the grid for the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship is now complete and ready to be unveiled at the Donington Park media day on Tuesday.

Running under the A-Plan Academy banner for the second half of last season the 19 year old finished third in the Jack Sears Trophy. Now alongside two BTCC champions in Ash Sutton and Jason Plato for the second time, he hopes that the knowlege gained in his rookie year will be shown in his second year with the Levorg.

Talking of his drive for 2018, Price commented, “It’s great to be back in the BTCC with Team BMR and Autoglym.

“After a test at Snetterton a couple of weeks back we came away with a clear vision that this was the right path to go down for 2018. There is definitely unfinished business for me in the championship, so we’ve got a lot to prove this season.”

BMR Racing owner Warren Scott was also pleased to have re-signed Price for the season ahead, “We are thrilled to have Josh in the team for another season in the Subaru Levorg. 2017 was a big learning curve for him with it being his maiden season in which he made impressive progress.

“We are really looking forward to watching him battle for the Jack Sears Trophy title once again this year.”

With this announcement, the focus of fans can now be put towards the first BTCC race weekend of the year at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit and to hopefully another action packed season for the BTCC