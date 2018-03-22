“The RB14 compared to the RB13 at this stage last year is a lot different” – Daniel Riccairdo

Daniel Ricciardo has said that it was “really sweet” to get into the new RB14 ahead of the season opener in Australia.

The Australian finished fifth in the drivers standings last season and is excited at what the RB14 can achieve as he discussed the changes to the car.

“Getting in the RB14 for the first time was really sweet, hearing it fire up and seeing it with the new bodywork gets you excited for the year.

“The RB14 compared to the RB13 at this stage last year is a lot different – to start with, getting into the car is a lot harder.

“There is a fair bit of aerodynamic change this year, real enthusiasts will see it straight away and spot the differences, the main one being the shark fins have gone and obviously the addition of the halo.”

Ricciardo is the only Australian on the grid in 2018 and the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver has noticed the extra attention on him.

“Starting the F1 season in Australia means there is so much hype and so much build up, now with me being the only Australian on the grid there is extra attention, extra questioning and expectation.

“It’s a lot but it’s fun, it’s cool but it does mean I usually leave that weekend needing 48 hours of pure serenity and quietness.”

Last year the Australian has a weekend to forget in Melbourne but he can’t wait to get this season underway.

“I can’t wait to get the season started, I’m hanging out to get back on the track and these new cars are very fast,looking forward to seeing you all out there.”