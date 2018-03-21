Third DRS Zone Added To Albert Park ahead of Australian Grand Prix

A third DRS zone will be added to the Albert Park track ahead of the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season opener in Australia on Sunday.

The move by the FIA aims to increase the chance of overtaking during the race.

The Albert Park circuit previously featured two DRS activations points that both used the single detection point.

The detection point was 13 metres before turn 14 with the activation points on the pit straight and on the exit of turn 2.

The new DRS detection point has been added 170 metres before turn 11 and can be activated 104 metres after turn 12 for the run through the right hand kink and into turn 13.

One of the big reasons for the added DRS zone is to not just create another overtaking opportunity, but to try to aid the drivers to set up moves into the original DRS zones.

This is after overtaking fell by almost 50% last season compared to 2016 with the 2017 Australian Grand Prix failing to provide fans with much on track action.

The added DRS zone follows news that Australian Grand Prix chiefs offered to red-design part of the circuit to promote overtaking.

The fast turn 11 and 12 chicane was to be changed into a longer straight with a tight left hand corner but it was decided that the proposed changes would fail to make the required benefits.