Timo Scheider begins testing of Prodrive built Renault Megane RX Supercar

Ahead of the upcoming FIA World Rallycross season, two-time DTM Champion Timo Scheider has begun his testing of the Prodrive-built Renault Megane Supercar.

Scheider had been in conversation with BMW about a WRX entry but was instead announced as the development driver for the GCK outfit, who Prodrive have built the car for in-house.

The testing programme for the car began at an unnamed private facility in early March.

Prodrive Motorsport Managing Director, John Gaw, has confirmed that testing has been going to plan thus far.

“The test and development programme for the Megane RX is all going according to plan,” he said to Motorsport News.

“The bespoke engine we have created met all its targets on the dyno and we are now going through the same process as we do with every new car we develop to ensure it’s exactly where we want it to be for its first race.”

Scheider thinks that this will be a perfect opportunity for him to use his experience from various forms of motorsport in order to aid in the development of the car.

“This collaboration with GCK presents a really good and exciting opportunity to pass on my knowledge from extensive motorsports experience whilst gaining further experience in rallycross,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to facing this challenge together and hope that we end up with a hugely successful result on rallycross tracks around the world. I can’t wait to continue testing and to see the Megane race competitively come April.”

The full line-up for the GCK team has now been announced for the 2018 season, with French Rallycross Champion Jerome Grosset-Janin partnering Guerlian Chicherit in what will be his first full season in the World Rallycross Championship.