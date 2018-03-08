Timo Scheider looking forward to GCK development challenge

Two-time DTM champion Timo Scheider will join the GC Kompetition team in a development role for the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship season.

The German will help finesse the Prodrive engineered Renault Megane R.S. RX alongside a part-time rallycross programme with ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

“For me, this collaboration with GCK presents a really good and exciting opportunity to pass on my knowledge from extensive motorsports experience whilst gaining further experience in Rallycross,” said Scheider.

“I’m really looking forward to facing this challenge together and hope that we end up with a hugely successful result on RX tracks around the world!

“I can’t wait to continue testing to see the Mégane R.S. RX race competitively come April!.”