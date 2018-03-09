Verstappen “Ready for it” Following 187-Lap Day at Barcelona

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was in good spirits following his final day of testing the RB14 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and said that the team “can be happy with what [they] have“.

Verstappen completed 187 laps of the Spanish circuit – the site of the first of his three career race wins – without issue, something Red Bull’s Head of Race Engineering Guillaume Rocquelin said was “plenty to work with ahead of the first race”.

The young Dutchman finished twelfth of the thirteen runners on Thursday – beating only Williams Martini Racing‘s Lance Stroll – however whilst he may have been over two and a half seconds off Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel, he says his final day of testing wasn’t about lap times, it was about laps.

“Today was about doing a lot of laps… a lot of laps!” said Verstappen. “The focus for us today was on long runs and the feeling with the car was good.

“No problems with the car and I was happy with the pace. We can definitely work from here. If it’s going to be good enough, we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll find out when we get into the races, but I think we can be happy with what we have. I’m ready for it.”

The next time you’ll be able to catch Verstappen in a Formula 1 car will be Friday 23 March, in the first practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.